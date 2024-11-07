Himanta Biswa Sarma has lowered Chief Minister status: AICC Secretary Prithviraj Sathe

A correspondent

Silchar: “It was the Congress that nurtured Himanta Biswa Sarma as a cash cow and now, as the Chief Minister, he is insulting the Congress as a draught cow”, alleged the AICC secretary Prithviraj Sathe. “Sarma’s remarks from Dholai yesterday are inappropriate for a Chief Minister’s dignity,” Sathe added.

On Tuesday the Chief Minister, during his rally in Dholai, termed the Congress as a draught cow that does not deliver milk even if majorly fed. Reacting to the statement sharply, the AICC secretary Sathe said, “It was really very sad to see a Chief Minister stooping so low to woo the voters. “Sarma has forgotten that it was the Congress party that shaped his political career and made him a minister. The Congress will not suffer for such derogatory remarks but the Chief Minister has lowered his status,” Sathe reminded Sarma.

On Tuesday, when quizzed by the mediapersons on the Bangladeshi jibe on the BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das, the Chief Minister said, it was the malicious design of the Congress to push the Bengali Hindus in a deep crisis once again. Sathe refuted the allegation and said, the Congress did not raise the issue, rather it was Amiyo Kanti Das, the vice president of Cachar BJP said that Nihar Ranjan was a Bangladeshi. “We simply wanted to know from the Chief Minister that whether his party candidate is a Bangladeshi as a district vice president himself is saying so,” maintaining this Sathe said, “It seemed that the Chief Minister had no answer and hence tried to divert the issue.”

Also Read: In memory of my favourite Maths teacher Bimal Bora Sir

Also Watch: