Candidature Row Sparks Protests at Gauhati University PGSU Poll

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Gauhati University witnessed protests on Thursday night and Friday following the cancellation of Nahan Akash Bora's candidature for the post of president in the 2026-27 Postgraduate Students' Union (PGSU) election.

According to reports, Bora's nomination had cleared the initial scrutiny and was considered valid, but his name was later removed from the final list of candidates. A section of students protested near the university's main entrance, demanding an explanation from the authorities. Tyres were also reportedly burnt during the demonstration.

Gauhati University, meanwhile, said the election was being conducted by the Election Committee in accordance with applicable rules, Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and established procedures. The university reiterated its commitment to a fair, transparent and orderly election process and said it had not interfered with the functioning of the Election Committee.

The university appealed to candidates, students and members of the university community to maintain peace, discipline and mutual respect and cooperate with the election process.

The PGSU election is scheduled for September 30. Campaigning will continue until September 28, with an open debate scheduled at the BKB Auditorium on the same day. Polling will be held from 9 am to 3 pm on September 30, while counting will take place on October 1.

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