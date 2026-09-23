Gauhati University, Thailand deepen academic ties across education, research and culture

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Gauhati University (GU) and Thailand explored avenues for strengthening academic and institutional cooperation in higher education, research, information technology, culture, training, internships, and academic exchange during an interaction with a senior Thai delegation here on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by Urasa Mongkolnavin, Director-General, Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand. It included officials of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of Thai universities.

Welcoming the delegation, Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta highlighted the long-standing historical, cultural, and linguistic links between Thailand, India, and the North-East. He particularly referred to the linguistic links between the Thai language and the ancient Tai-Ahom language and highlighted the university's initiatives to promote and preserve these connections.

He also pointed to Thailand's engagement with India through regional and multilateral platforms such as ASEAN, BIMSTEC, the East Asia Summit, Mekong-Ganga Cooperation, and IORA, and expressed hope that bilateral relations would gain further momentum.

Speaking on the occasion, Mongkolnavin highlighted the importance of the Thailand-India strategic partnership and stressed the scope for expanding cooperation in education, tourism, culture, training, internships, and academic exchange.

She also underlined the potential for greater collaboration in information technology and higher education with Indian institutions, including Gauhati University.

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