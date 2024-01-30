CAO Guwahati Airport chosen among top 10 influencers of India’s Aerospace and Defense industry

Guwahati: Utpal Baruah, the Chief Airport Officer (CAO) of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati has been chosen as one of the top 10 influencers in India’s Aerospace and Defense industry by Aviation Update, a monthly aviation magazine. It is popular among the civil and defense aviation fraternity and Utpal Baruah’s name has been featured in its January 2024 issue.

He joined the aviation sector in 1993 and served several organizations including the Airports Authority of India and GMR Group. He was one of a few aviation professionals who gave up his government job and joined a private entity during the transition of the New Delhi airport from the government to PPP and private set-up during 2007-2008. He was associated with GMR Group while Terminal 3 at IGI Airport, New Delhi was coming up. He was also the first Chief Operating Officer of Kannur International Airport, Kerala during 2018-19.

He was invited to speak at global forums in Singapore in 2017 and London in 2019. He was also part of the Indian team that visited Washington, the United States in 2022 as a part of the Indo-US cooperation programme for sustainable aviation. Utpal Baruah is also an avid trainer recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization, the global regulator of civil aviation.

His elevation from the background of a humble student in the Assamese medium, studying in Chatia Higher Secondary School and Cotton College, Guwahati to achieve such professional height at national and international platforms demonstrates the win of individual perseverance, sincerity and dedication over apprehensions of the medium of education and financial background.

Deeply influenced by rich Assamese literature and culture, Utpal Baruah has authored two books in the Assamese language. Presently, LGBI Airport, Guwahati has been undergoing a massive transformation under his leadership.

JS Gavankar, CEO & Country Head, SAFRAN India, Yogesh Garg, Regional VP De Havilland Aircraft, Shrenik Ghodawat, MD, Star Air, Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, CMD, Ananth Technologies, Dr. Abhay Anant Paskhilkar, Director, CISR-National Aerospace Laboratories, Sharad Agarwal, CEO-AIESL and Atul Rane, CEO & MD BrahMos also featured in the magazine alongside the CAO, stated a press release.