Capturing life: Pragjyotish College Celebrates World Photography Day

Guwahati: A lecture programme on the emerging trends in photojournalism was conducted by the department of mass communication and journalism in collaboration with IQAC Pragjyotish College Guwahati on the occasion of “World Photography Day” on Monday.

The resource person for the lecture programme was eminent photojournalist of Assam, Biju Boro.

The lecture session was held for the students of the college, who also had an interactive session with the resource person. The lecture programme was commenced with the presence of the principal of Pragjyotish College, Dr. Manoj Kr. Mahanta, and faculty members of the various departments along with non-teaching staffs of the college.

The lecture programme was the first official event conducted by the newly established department of mass communication and journalism, Pragjyotish College.

World Photography Day is celebrated annually on August 19. It is an internationally recognized day for photographers “to share their world with the world” through a single photo, stated a press release.

