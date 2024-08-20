Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Photojournalists’ Association observed “World Photography Day” in Gauhati Press Club on Monday. Several photojournalists and journalists gathered in the Gauhati Press Club, and some of the photographers’s photos have been displayed in digital mode.

Like, every year, The Assam Photojournalists’ Association conferred an award, and this year the award was given to Photographer Saurav Duarah of Dibrugarh. During the day-long programme, renowned Assamese artists Chetana Das, senior journalists Naresh Kalita, Prakash Mahanta, Rabi Shankar Ravi, Sanjeev Kumar Phukan, Achyut Patowary, and general secretary of All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) Aditya Khakhlari were present.

Also Read: World Photography Day: Top 5 Indian Photographers of All Time (sentinelassam.com)