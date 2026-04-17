High-Speed Car Collision on Zoo Road in Guwahati Leaves Driver in Critical Condition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A high-speed collision between two vehicles on Zoo Road resulted in one car overturning and left its driver critically injured on Wednesday. The accident occurred when a four-wheeler travelling at considerable speed rammed into another vehicle along the busy stretch. The force of the impact caused the car to lose control and flip over, landing upside down on the road. Local residents rushed to the scene and rescued the driver from the wreckage before informing emergency services. The injured driver sustained grievous injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment, where his condition remained critical.

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