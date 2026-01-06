Teen’s death in Bajali car crash raises underage driving concerns

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The recent road accident in Bajali, which claimed the life of a Class 10 student and left two others in critical condition, has raised several serious concerns related to road safety, parental responsibility, and enforcement of traffic laws.

One student, Pranjit Barman of Swahid Akhendra Higher Secondary School, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Barpeta Medical College and Hospital. Three other Class 10 students were injured when a Maruti Swift car, allegedly driven by a minor, met with an accident at Baghmara Indo-Bhutan road on Saturday.

Two of the injured students, Bikash Kalita and Prabal Talukdar, are still battling for life at medical facilities in Barpeta and Guwahati, highlighting the severe consequences of the incident.

The accident has once again brought the issue of minors driving four-wheelers into sharp focus. Locals have questioned how a Class 10 student was allowed to operate a vehicle on a public road, pointing towards parental negligence and lack of strict monitoring.

The incident has also exposed gaps in road safety awareness among school students, as well as the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules to prevent such tragedies. Citizens have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to ensure that underage driving is curbed and accountability is fixed.

As Bajali mourns the loss of a young life, the tragic episode serves as a grim reminder that leniency towards traffic laws and safety norms can have irreversible consequences.

Also Read: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s convoy involved in accident; 6 injured