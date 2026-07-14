Car overturns on Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, driver unhurt

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A four-wheeler overturned on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu on Sunday evening, causing a traffic disruption but leaving the driver without major injuries.

According to a traffic police official from Bharalumukh Police Station, no casualties were reported in the incident. The driver, identified as Dhrubajyoti Das, was the only person travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The official said the car was heading towards North Guwahati when it overturned on the bridge at around 6 pm.

Police registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated further investigation.

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