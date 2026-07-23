Car overturns on Supermarket flyover in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A car overturned on the Dispur Supermarket flyover late on Tuesday night after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle was travelling from Ganeshguri towards Khanapara when it reportedly veered out of control and flipped over on the flyover.

Police reached the spot soon after being alerted about the incident. The driver and other occupants of the vehicle were suspected to have suffered injuries, although officials had not confirmed the nature or severity of their condition.

Initial reports suggested that the driver and the occupants might have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, police said the allegation had not been officially verified.

The vehicle involved in the accident bore registration number AS 01 DW 8614. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

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