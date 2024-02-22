Assam Police Crack Down on Cattle Smuggling, Seize 36 Heads and Arrest 14 Smugglers

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police are stepping up their game against cattle smuggling. They've saved 36 cows in two actions and arrested 14 smugglers. This shows they're serious about stopping this crime at the border between India and Bangladesh.
To fight the cattle smuggling that's gotten bad, Assam Police ran two actions. They ended up saving 36 cows and capturing 14 smugglers. By doing this, they're trying to stop this illegal trade that risks the cows and the safety at the border.
Officer-In-Charge Hemanta Borgohain from Bhuragaon Police Station led The first operation. It happened in Assam's Morigaon district. They saved and took 26 cows from a car with the plate number 'AS03CC3777' and from a speedboat. They caught 13 smugglers, which was a hard hit to the illegal trade in the area.
At the same time, a second operation went down in Kokrajhar district. Police stopped two Bolero cars illegally carrying 10 cows. This action stopped the smugglers from taking the cattle through the town of Gossaigaon. Sahidur Rahman, a suspect, was caught at the crime scene, but another got away when it was dark.
In another case at the border between India and Bangladesh in Mankachar, a man suspected of cattle smuggling, Shahinur Islam (26), was shot and killed by the Border Security Force (BSF). The shooting happened when they tried to stop Islam from running away. The bullet unfortunately killed him. This event shows how tough and risky it can be to stop illegal cattle trading, especially at sensitive border areas.
The Assam Police is taking necessary steps to tackle cattle smuggling. They're looking at many angles, like the effects on local businesses, animal health, and our country's security. Their work is tough, but it shows they're fighting hard against illegal stuff at the border between India and Bangladesh.
ALSO WATCH: