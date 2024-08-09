Sootea Police Crack Down on Cattle Smuggling: Luxury Car Used in Theft Seized, Cows Recovered

JAMUGURIHAT: Sootea police has initiated serious action against cattle smugglers and has achieved success in this regard. The police team managed to apprehend cattle smugglers and recovered stolen cattle and handed the same to the owners of cows so far. The Sootea police have initiated a system of patrolling in the villages at night.

The cattle smugglers have innovated new techniques of cattle thieving at present. The thieves used to transport stolen cows in luxurious cars during night hours. Similar incident took place at Sootea on Wednesday night. According to information, the police team got a secret input that a luxury car was heading towards Tezpur side carrying two cattle inside it. Accordingly, a team of Sootea police headed by Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, officer in-charge of the PS waited for the car to reach Sootea. On seeing the police team, the driver tried to flee from the spot at high speed. But the car bearing registration number AS 02 AJ 6487 hit the post of a concrete bridge and managed to escape from the area leaving the Maruti Baleno car aside. Later on, the police team recovered two cows from the car and seized it.

Also Read: Biswanath Hosts 'Gender Sensitization Week' Under Mission Shakti: Focus on Women's Rights and Gender Equality

Also watch: