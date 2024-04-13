Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme held at Shillong College

SHILLONG: The Political Science Department of Shillong College in collaboration with the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation. The Office of the Deputy Commissioner (Election) East Khasi hills District today organized an Open Mic Voters Awareness Program at Shillong College.

Shri Eddy Ripnar, a member of the Meghalaya Model United Nation shared insights about the apps that the Election Commission of India had launched prior to polls. This Know Your Candidate (KYC) app helps to gather information about any candidate in any constituency. It will also reflect the background and criminal records of the candidate, which is very important as voters when choosing the candidate. Another app, cVIGIL is an innovative mobile application for citizens to report about fraud, distribution of money during elections and others, he informed.

He also told that one can report to the Chief Electoral Officer and they will immediately take action from the information gathered through this app. The person's name will be kept anonymous. During the program, questions with a special focus on elections were asked, for which a special gift was given to the students who gave the correct answers.

