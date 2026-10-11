CBC Hosts Regional Workshop in Guwahati to Strengthen Northeast Civil Services

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Capacity Building Commission (CBC) held its second regional workshop under the Sadhana Shrinkhla series on Mission Karmayogi in Guwahati, with a focus on strengthening training institutions and building a future-ready civil service in the Northeast.

Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Katikithala Srinivasan inaugurated the workshop, attended by Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota and representatives of government departments and training institutions from all eight Northeastern states. Srinivasan stressed the need to adapt capacity-building programmes to the region's distinct administrative and cultural needs. He called for a localised approach to the Unified New-Age National Training Initiative (UNNATI), including a framework tailored to the priorities of the eight Northeastern states.

The workshop examined ways to improve training institutions through better governance, operational efficiency, collaboration and the adoption of digital and artificial intelligence technologies. Participants also discussed resource sharing, competency-based learning and state-specific action plans.

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