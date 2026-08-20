CBC Guwahati concludes two-day outreach on Census 2027 and drug-free India campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Guwahati, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, concluded a two-day Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) at West Goalpara College on Census 2027 and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Kripa Shankar Yadav, Additional Director General, North East Zone, attended the inaugural programme as chief guest and stressed the need for greater public awareness about Census 2027 and collective efforts to build a drug-free society. Dr Rofiqul Islam, Senior Medical and Health Officer (Psychiatry), highlighted the harmful effects of substance abuse and emphasised the importance of awareness, prevention, and timely intervention.

An exhibition on Census 2027 and Nasha Mukt Bharat, a free health check-up camp in association with the Goalpara District Health Department, and a BIS awareness stall were also organised.

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