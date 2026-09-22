CBI books retired NFR deputy chief engineer, wife for Rs 88 lakh disproportionate assets

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Guwahati, has registered a case against retired Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Deputy Chief Engineer Sajal Kanti Das and his wife Sanghita Das over alleged possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

According to the FIR, the alleged disproportionate assets were identified during a check period from April 1, 2016, to November 30, 2022, when Sajal Kanti Das was serving as Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) with NFR at Jiribam.

The CBI alleged that the couple's assets increased from Rs 39.85 lakh at the beginning of the check period to Rs 1.28 crore by November 30, 2022. The agency calculated assets acquired during the period at Rs 88.81 lakh.

The FIR stated that the couple had a combined income of Rs 1.34 crore from known and lawful sources during the period, while expenditure was calculated at Rs 1.33 crore. After accounting for the assets, income and expenditure, the CBI assessed the alleged disproportionate assets at Rs 88.20 lakh, or 65.80 per cent.

The assets listed in the FIR included land and a house at Rongpur in Cachar, agricultural land at Udharbond and Lakhipur, a commercial shop on Club Road in Silchar and a flat in the same area. The agency also identified bank balances, recurring deposits, fixed deposits and term deposits in the names of Sajal Kanti Das and his wife.

The case was registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. Sanghita Das was also named as an accused under provisions relating to abetment. The investigation was entrusted to Inspector Annapurna Chetri of the CBI-ACB, Guwahati.

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