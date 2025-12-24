CCTOA voices concern over West KA incident, seeks government intervention

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Coordination Committee of Tribal Organizations of Assam (CCTOA) expressed concern over an incident at Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong on December 22, where the old residence of the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) was set on fire.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CCTOA said the act, reportedly triggered by a misunderstanding during the shifting of hunger-striking protestors to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), was unacceptable. The committee questioned the government’s response to the indefinite hunger strike launched on December 6 over land rights, alleging that the agitation received little attention from the administration.

The CCTOA urged the Assam government to hold immediate talks with the agitating groups, address the legitimate demands of tribal communities and ensure democratic and peaceful protests. It also demanded prompt eviction of illegal encroachers, including foreigners and outsiders, from KAAC areas and other Tribal Belt and Block regions of the state.

Also Read: Assam wins multiple awards at National Kala Utsav 2025