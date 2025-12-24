Assam wins multiple awards at National Kala Utsav 2025

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam won multiple honours at the National Level Kala Utsav 2025 organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education. The boys’ team of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School, Sonitpur, secured the second prize in the Instrumental Music–Orchestra (Group) category.

Four other schools from the state received special prizes in various categories, including Lengeri Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh; Pragjyotika Senior Secondary School, Jorhat; PM SHRI C.S. Rawanapar Model Higher Secondary School, Majuli; and Delhi Public School (ONGC–Nazira), Sivasagar. The awards were presented at the valedictory session held at YASHADA, Pune, after competitions conducted from December 20 to 22, 2025.

A total of 25 students from Assam, shortlisted through the state-level Kala Utsav, represented the state at the national event across 12 categories.

