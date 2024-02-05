Cease-work by All Assam Provincialized ME and LP Teachers' (Tutors) Association today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Provincialized ME and Lower Primary Teachers' (Tutors) Association will resort to a cease-work strike on February 5 in protest against, as it said, the state government not keeping its assurance on the demands of the association.

According to the leaders of the association, the state government did declare on February 5, 2021, that it would pay a gratuity amounting to Rs 10 lakh to each of the retired tutors and the next of kin of tutors who passed away. However, no retired or deceased tutors in the state got any gratuity even today. The association has termed February 5 as the deception day and will resort to a cease-work agitation tomorrow.

According to the association, the government has not fulfilled any of the other demands of tutors, like the status of teachers to them, pay parity, etc. They said that despite issuing the letters of provincialization, the government stopped short of taking measures to fulfil the demands of the tutors. "The tutors render services equal to the teachers, besides attending to other duties as and when assigned by the state government," one of the tutors said.

The association urged the state government to take measures to fulfil the demands of the tutors during the Budget Session of the State Assembly beginning tomorrow.

