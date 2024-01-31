Assam: Orientation programme for teachers concluded in Biswanath District

Gohpur: Chaiduar College’s DBT-NER Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub in association with Assam Science Society, Madhya Chaiduar branch successfully concluded a 7-day orientation programme from January 24 to January 30 for science school teachers of Biswanath District with flying colours. An inauguration programme was held in which Mrinal Kumar Hazarika, secretary of Assam Science Society and Nirud Kumar Borah, joint secretary of Assam Science Society were also present.

The session was inaugurated by the Principal of the college, Dr. Kishor Singh Rajput and purpose of the programme was narrated by Dr. Raju Ojah (PI, Biotech Hub) and Nilomani Sarma, (secretary Assam Science Society, Madhya Chaiduar branch). In the first technical session Mrinal Kumar Hazarika and Nirud Kumar Borah talked on easy way to learns Mathematics and Science in real context in a lucid manner.

Dr. Susanta Borah Co-PI of the project presented some important aspect of Botany in easy manner. Dr. Limpon Bora, Academic Registrar of Madhabdev University has revealed on the prospect and SOP (systematic operating procedure) for different instruments presently available in high school laboratories.

Prof. Jogen Chandra Kalita, Dean of Sciences of Gauhati University and HoD of Zoology department entrusted the duty and responsibilities of science teachers during while attending a science classroom, stated a press release.

