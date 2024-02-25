Celebrating the life of Prabir Kumar Das

When a person passes on, what remains are warm memories of shared days with friends, family members, and all those whose paths intersect. His days on this earth are measured then by recalling how he chose to be. And Mukut, as he is fondly known, will forever be remembered as a smiling, bright persona, always ready for a good joke, with a passionate interest in sports besides, of course, his other achievements.

Prabir was born on March 24, 1947, at Uzan Bazar, Guwahati, to a family of esteemed academicians from Assam. His father, Lt. Bansi Ram Das, was the Head of the Department of Physics at Cotton College (now Cotton University), and his mother, Lt. Smt. Jyotimoyee Barua, was the daughter of the former Asst. Textile Commissioner of Assam, Lt. Gopi Kanta Barua. He had five siblings, with the eldest (Lt. Mrs. Prannati Kakati) being the former Head of Physics at Handique Girl’s College, who was married to academician Dr. Kandarpa Kakati, Reader (Physics), Gauhati University.

Prabir did his schooling at Don Bosco School, Panbazar (Batch of 1964), and was actively associated with sports from a very young age. He spent his sophomore year in Shillong at St. Edmunds College and later went to Cotton College to pursue his passion for sports, especially cricket. He represented Gauhati University and was also later selected for Assam’s Ranji Cricket Team. Prabir was also an active lawn tennis player. He was a regular member of the India Club Tennis Association, Guwahati. He took a keen interest in playing golf at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club and was also a member of the Dalhousie Athletic Club.

With a BSc. (Physics) and later an MBA in Marketing from Gauhati University, his professional trajectory is rich with experiences in the field of sales and marketing at Crompton Greaves Ltd. and then at The General Electric Company (GEC), where he became the Regional Manager of Eastern Zone. However, his successful stint in Calcutta also meant he stayed away from his family for long periods of time.

He was married to Ranee Das, who hailed from Nagaon and was a lecturer of botany at Pragjyotish College, Guwahati. He was missing out on being a part of his son’s growing-up years. It was this that finally made him wind up his Calcutta tenure to return to Guwahati, sacrificing his stellar job at a blue-chip company to be the father of his sons.

Upon his return to Guwahati, he worked for many local and national firms, like the Dugar Group of Companies, as the GM of NE India and was pivotal in establishing the cement brand “Century Cement” in the region. He was also the managing director of Shine Realtors, one of the leading real estate houses in Assam.

Despite an intimidating academic lineage and his own professional success, Mukut (or Prabir) was someone who wore all of this lightly enough so he could live life to its fullest, not miss out on any of its flavours, and remain curious to see what new came his way. An avid traveller and gastronome, he had a keen interest in exploring new places and new cuisines and could wax eloquently on new tastes and cultural experiences.

He became a full-time entrepreneur, creating Smart Labs and promoting e-schooling for most schools in Assam, including DPS Guwahati and Don Bosco, Panbazar, with the assistance of the NIIT@School Programme, way before the present world of eLearning became the norm.

All his life, he was a member of Sri Sri Bijoy Krishna Sadan Ashram, Nilachal Hills, introduced to him by his late father, and was associated with a host of pro bono activities for the same.

A pillar of strength for his family, Mukut, is survived by his loving spouse, Mrs. (Dr.) Ranee Das, and his children, Er. Avraneil Das and Dr. Dhritiman Das. He will be remembered for his zest for life, friendly company, and sportsmanship on and off the field, always bringing a smile to those who had the privilege of knowing him. He left us on February 13, 2024, surrounded by the love of his friends and family, after a prolonged phase of illness due to Parkinsonism. He lived a rich life of 76 years, touching many with his warmth, kindness, and unwavering support.

A Shraddhanjali (Naam) was held at his home premises, Silpukhuri, on February 24, 2024. May his soul rest in peace, and may we find solace in the cherished memories of a remarkable man who touched our lives profoundly.

– Illakshee Bhuyan Nath

