Class XII student found dead in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A student of Class 12 in a private school in the city was found hanged while the All India Senior Secondary Certificate Examination is currently underway.

The incident took place in the Chandan Nagar locality of the city, where the student stayed in an apartment with his caretaker. The caretaker was the first to notice the bedroom door locked and decided to break it open with the apartment’s security staff when it was not opened. They found the victim hanging from the ceiling fan inside the bedroom, and a suicide note was nearby.

A team from Dispur Police Station arrived at the location and sent the body for a post-mortem at GMCH. It was mentioned that the victim was able to score very well in his 10th board exams.

