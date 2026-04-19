Cement transportation over NFR witnesses rapid growth during 2025-26

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved unprecedented progress in transportation of cement cargo by rail and loading; unloading of cement traffic across its terminal during financial year 2025-26.

Cement traffic recorded a growth of 7.8% in inward movement, increasing from 9.05 million tonnes in 2024–25 to 9.76 million tonnes in 2025–26. On the loading front, cement witnessed a remarkable rise of 152.7%. These achievements reflect NFR’s sustained efforts to enhance freight efficiency and support infrastructure development across the Northeast region. One of the most notable achievements was the successful unloading of the first ever cement rake at Sairang Railway Station on September 14, 2025. This rake which was loaded from STAR Cement siding near Guwahati was the first freight cargo train to be operated over the newly constructed Bairabi – Sairang rail route marking a major boost to regional connectivity.

Further strengthening cement cargo operations, NFR achieved the milestone of unloading the first-ever cement rake at Molvom Railway Station in Nagaland on September 24, 2025. The rake consisted of 41 wagons loaded with cement from M/s My Home Industries Pvt. Ltd., Telangana. The Railway also placed its first goods train with an electric locomotive at the busy Star Cement Siding at Tetelia on March 11, 2025, which had handled 50 rakes in the month of February, 2025.

This information was stated in a press release.

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