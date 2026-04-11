NFR GM Conducts Comprehensive Safety Inspection from Katihar to New Jalpaiguri, Reviews Infrastructure, Staff Welfare and Green Initiatives

GUWAHATI: The General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, carried out a comprehensive safety inspection drive from Katihar to New Jalpaiguri, reviewing key operational and infrastructural components along the route.

During the onward journey, he inspected critical sections between Katihar-Dandkhora and Mukuria-Barsoi, examining level crossings, track geometry, curves, bridges and Switch Expansion Joints to ensure strict adherence to safety standards. A detailed inspection of Dalkhola railway station, including point machinery and level crossing infrastructure, was also undertaken. A speed trial at 110 kmph between Dalkhola and New Jalpaiguri was conducted to assess track quality, ride comfort and overall operational readiness.

The visit also focused on staff welfare initiatives. At Katihar, improvements at the Divisional Railway Hospital, including upgraded physiotherapy and advanced dental facilities, were reviewed. The General Manager interacted with representatives of recognised unions and associations, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to staff engagement. Enhancements to the Railway Institute, Community Hall and Staff Canteen were also assessed, along with inspections of the Training Room, Model Room at the New Pit Line and the Crew Lobby to evaluate working conditions and passenger amenities.

Promoting sports and recreation formed another key aspect of the inspection, with developments such as a renovated basketball court at KROC/Katihar and plans for a new cricket pavilion highlighted. The visit to the 109 Acre Eco Park underscored efforts towards environmental sustainability, while the commissioning of an 1111 kWp rooftop solar power plant at Katihar Junction reflected a push towards renewable energy adoption.

The inspection concluded at New Jalpaiguri, marking the successful completion of the programme. Shrivastava expressed satisfaction over the progress of developmental works and stressed the need for continued focus on safety, maintenance and passenger-centric services, reaffirming the railway’s commitment to modernisation and efficient operations, stated a press release.

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