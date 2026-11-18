STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A four-day residential training programme for Master Trainers for the second phase of Census 2027, covering Population Enumeration (PE), began at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Lalmati, Guwahati, on Tuesday.

Scheduled from November 17 to 20, the programme aims to build a trained pool of Master Trainers who will subsequently train field-level personnel for the smooth and effective conduct of Census 2027 across Assam.

A total of 66 Master Trainers are participating in the programme, including 50 officials from various districts of the State and 16 officials from the Directorate of Census Operations (DCO), Assam.

The inaugural session was attended by Biswajit Pegu, IAS, Director-cum-Chief Principal Census Officer, Assam; Partha Pegu, ACS, State Government Nodal Officer for Census 2027 and Additional Secretary, General Administration Department; and A.S.S. Dewan, a faculty member at IIE.

Addressing the participants, the dignitaries highlighted the importance of Census 2027 in facilitating evidence-based planning, policy formulation and effective governance. They also emphasised the role of Master Trainers in ensuring accurate data collection and providing proper training to field-level functionaries.

The first day's technical sessions covered key aspects of Population Enumeration, including census concepts, procedures, schedules, field-level protocols and the use of digital tools and applications developed for Census 2027. Interactive discussions and practical demonstrations were also held to familiarise participants with the enumeration process and their responsibilities.

The programme is being conducted by four National Trainers - Bikash Nath, Joint Director-cum-Joint Chief Principal Census Officer, Assam; and Paragjyoti Borkakoty, Pragyan Jyoti Khound and Nayan Moni Gogoi, Deputy Directors-cum-Deputy Chief Principal Census Officers, Assam.

The participants have been divided into two batches to facilitate focused learning and interaction. Technical and practical sessions will continue over the next three days to strengthen the Master Trainers' capabilities ahead of subsequent training exercises across the State.