Kamrup gears up for Census 2027

CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Preparations for the Population Enumeration (PE) phase of Census 2027 have gathered momentum in Kamrup district, with a two-day district-level training programme for census functionaries commencing at the District Training Centre, Office of the District Commissioner, at Amingaon on Thursday. Addressing the inaugural session, Additional District Commissioner and District Census Officer Geetashri Lachit highlighted the importance of the Census in generating comprehensive demographic data essential for effective planning and the overall development of the country.

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