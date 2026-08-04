Census 2027: Officials asked to complete self-enumeration within first week

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Seeking to ensure a strong start to the Census 2027 Self-Enumeration campaign, the Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, has called upon government officials to lead the digital initiative by completing their household census online at the earliest. The Directorate believes that the active participation of government employees will inspire wider public confidence and encourage greater adoption of the online enumeration system.

The Self-Enumeration Portal has been open from August 2 to August 16, 2026, allowing households to submit their census details online without waiting for enumerators. The portal can be accessed through the official Census Self-Enumeration website.

In a communication to district administrations, the Directorate urged all officers and employees under the district administration, along with their family members, to complete their self-enumeration preferably within the first five to six days of the Self-Enumeration Portal becoming operational.

The communication stated that early participation by government officials and employees would set a positive example for the general public, helping to build confidence in the digital census process and significantly boosting the adoption of self-enumeration across the districts.

The Directorate also urged district administrations to ensure the highest possible number of self-enumerations. To achieve this, District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), Inspectors of Schools, heads of educational institutions and other district-level officials have been asked to actively disseminate information about the initiative.

The communication further instructed district authorities to circulate the self-enumeration workflow and guidelines through the official WhatsApp groups of schools, colleges, educational institutions and other government departments to maximise public awareness and participation from the beginning of the campaign.

Also Read: Nagaon Kicks Off India’s First Fully Digital Census 2027, Urges Citizens to Use Self-Enumeration