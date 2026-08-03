Nagaon Kicks Off India’s First Fully Digital Census 2027, Urges Citizens to Use Self-Enumeration

A Correspondent

Nagaon: The first phase of Census 2027 was officially launched across Nagaon district on Sunday, in line with the nationwide rollout of India’s first fully digital population census. Addressing a press conference at the District Commissioner’s Office, District Commissioner Debashish Sharma urged residents to actively participate in the self-enumeration process, describing it as a convenient and efficient way to ensure the timely completion of the census.

The District Commissioner informed that the self-enumeration facility will remain open from August 2 to August 16 through the official Census portal. Citizens can complete the process online using a smartphone, tablet or computer by submitting their household details from the comfort of their homes. He noted that the digital initiative would reduce the workload of enumerators and enable citizens to provide accurate information with ease.

Highlighting the significance of Census 2027, Sharma said the exercise marks India’s first fully digital census and the country’s eighth population census. He emphasized that accurate census data plays a crucial role in policy formulation, development planning and socio-economic decision-making. Appealing to the public to furnish correct and authentic information, he assured that all personal data collected during the census would remain strictly confidential and securely protected.

For households unable to complete the online self-enumeration, the District Commissioner clarified that there is no cause for concern, as trained enumerators will conduct door-to-door enumeration from August 17 to September 15 across the district.

During the press conference, officials also demonstrated the online self-enumeration process and advised citizens who complete the digital registration to preserve the Self-Enumeration (SE) ID generated by the portal. The SE ID should be presented to the enumerator during the subsequent verification process.

The press conference was attended by District Development Commissioner Devyani Choudhury, Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Co-District Commissioners, the Additional Superintendent of Police, the District Information and Public Relations Officer, and other senior district officials.

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