Census 2027 Training Concludes at Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The four-day residential Master Trainers’ Training Programme for the first phase of Census 2027—the Houselisting Operations (HLO)—concluded successfully on Friday at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Lalmati, Guwahati.

The Directorate of Census Operations (DCO), Assam organised the programme from June 9 to 12 and trained 59 Master Trainers, including 44 officials from various districts across the state and 15 officials from DCO Assam. These Master Trainers will subsequently train 1,109 Field Trainers, who will in turn impart training to 83,535 Enumerators and Supervisors for the effective implementation of Census 2027 across Assam.

The training programme focused on key components of Houselisting and Housing Census operations, including census concepts and definitions, field procedures, supervisory mechanisms, training methodologies and the use of digital applications developed specifically for Census 2027. Participants also undertook practical exercises through field visits, demonstrations, group discussions and mock training sessions aimed at enhancing their capacity to conduct cascading training programmes efficiently.

Four National Trainers led the sessions. They included Bikash Nath, Joint Director, and Nayan Moni Gogoi, Assistant Director, from DCO Assam, along with Utpal Sharma, Joint Director, and Md. Chafikhur Rahman, Assistant Director, from DCO Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the valedictory session, Biswajit Pegu, IAS, Director of Census Operations-cum-Chief Principal Census Officer, Assam, congratulated the participants and underscored their critical role in ensuring high-quality and uniform training across the state. He urged them to maintain the highest standards of accuracy, professionalism and commitment during the forthcoming census operations.

Partha Pegu, ACS, State Government Nodal Officer for Census 2027 and Additional Secretary of the General Administration Department, Government of Assam, encouraged the trainees to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and diligence.

Speaking on the occasion, A.S.S. Dewan, Faculty Member at IIE Guwahati, highlighted the importance of coordination and teamwork in ensuring the successful conduct of census activities. His guidance and encouragement added significance to the programme and motivated the participants for the tasks ahead.

The valedictory session was also attended by Bharati Chanda, Deputy Registrar General, DCO Assam, and Dr Nijora Sharma, Joint Director, DCO Assam.

Officials distributed certificates of successful completion to all participants during the closing ceremony. The trainees expressed appreciation for the comprehensive and interactive nature of the programme, particularly the practical sessions and hands-on exposure to digital applications.

Also Read: District-Level Census 2027 Training Begins in Sonitpur to Ensure Accurate Data Collection