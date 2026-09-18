Central Bank of India Honoured with First Rajbhasha Kirti Award for Hindi Implementation

GUWAHATI: Central Bank of India was conferred the first Rajbhasha Kirti Award for its implementation of the Official Language Hindi at the All India Rajbhasha Conference organised by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, in Navi Mumbai on September 14-15.

The Rajbhasha Shield, presented as the first prize, was received by the bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Kalyan Kumar, from Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sumitra Panwar.

The bank said the award recognised its sustained efforts towards the effective implementation of the Official Language, promotion and propagation of Hindi, and its continued commitment to the Official Language Policy.

A special ‘Heritage Edition’ of the bank’s bilingual in-house magazine, Centralite, was also released during the conference by Minister of State for Official Language Nityanand Rai, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Secretary, Department of Official Language, Anshuli Arya. The edition marked the completion of 100 years of the magazine and showcased the bank’s heritage, growth journey and institutional values.

The bank also set up an exhibition highlighting its 115-year journey. It showcased its heritage, innovation initiatives, achievements in Official Language and development through various models and presentations, besides highlighting its approach to modern banking and future vision.

Kalyan Kumar, Executive Director Mahendra Dohare, Chief General Manager-Rajbhasha Kushal Pal, Assistant General Manager-Rajbhasha Hitendra Dhumal and Rajbhasha officers posted across the country participated in the conference, a press release said.

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