Central Bank of India MD & CEO Kalyan Kumar to Visit Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Kalyan Kumar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of Central Bank of India, will be visiting Guwahati from July 20 July 22 as part of his official tour of the North Eastern Region.

This marks his significant visit to Guwahati since assuming charge as the MD & CEO of the Bank. The visit reflects the Bank’s continued commitment towards strengthening its presence in the North East and reinforcing its customer-centric approach through direct engagement with stakeholders.

During the three-day visit, Kalyan Kumar will participate in a series of strategic meetings and interactions with senior government officials, leading industrialists, valued customers, business associates and senior executives of the Bank. He will also review the Bank’s business performance, growth initiatives and operational strategies in the region while providing guidance for accelerating sustainable and inclusive growth. Under the visionary leadership of Kalyan Kumar, Central Bank of India is steadfastly pursuing its mission of contributing to the nation’s economic progress by expanding financial inclusion, embracing digital transformation, enhancing customer service and supporting the growth aspirations of individuals, businesses and industries.

His vision of aligning the Bank’s growth with the growth of the nation continues to inspire the organisation towards achieving higher standards of excellence, innovation and service.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the Bank’s relationship with customers and stakeholders across the North East while reaffirming Central Bank of India’s commitment to delivering world-class banking services and supporting the region’s economic development.

The Central Bank of India family warmly welcomes Kalyan Kumar to Guwahati and looks forward to his inspiring guidance during this important visit, stated a press release.

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