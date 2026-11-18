GUWAHATI: The Central Bank of India's Regional Office in Guwahati will organise an MSME Credit Outreach Programme at the Lohia Lions Club Auditorium in Chatribari on November 20 at 11.30 am.

The programme, part of the MSME Nationwide Credit Outreach Campaign 2026, aims to improve access to institutional credit and create awareness about government-sponsored schemes for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The initiative will provide existing and prospective entrepreneurs an opportunity to interact with banking officials, learn about available credit facilities and explore financial solutions for their businesses.

The bank will showcase specialised loan products, including Cent Business, Cent Contractor, Cent Engineering, Cent Hotel, Cent Energy Efficiency, Cent Vehicle Business and Cent GST.

B S Harilal, General Manager, CBOTC, Mumbai, will attend the programme. The bank will also highlight its MSME financing facilities, including competitive interest rates, low processing charges, faster appraisal and sanctioning, simplified documentation and customised financial solutions.

Entrepreneurs, MSME units, business associations and prospective customers have been invited to participate, a press release said.