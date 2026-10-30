PNB Holds MSME Outreach Programme in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Punjab National Bank (PNB), through its Guwahati Divisional Office, organised an MSME outreach programme at Udyog Bhawan, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, on Thursday to strengthen financial support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The programme was attended by Hiren Talukdar, Additional Director of Industries, Government of Assam; Bijendra Singh, Regional Manager; and Pankaj Kumar, Deputy Regional Manager.

Shivesh Shukla, Head of PNB's Guwahati Divisional Office, welcomed the guests and assured entrepreneurs of the bank's continued efforts to improve access to banking services and promote MSME growth.

Addressing the gathering, Talukdar highlighted grassroots development initiatives and continued government support for MSME entrepreneurs. He also appreciated PNB's efforts to provide timely financial assistance to businesses.

Bijendra Singh outlined the bank's digital lending initiatives, highlighting simplified procedures, faster processing and hassle-free loan disbursement for MSMEs.

During the programme, Talukdar distributed loan sanction letters to entrepreneurs. The event saw participation from entrepreneurs and business stakeholders in Guwahati, a press release said.

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