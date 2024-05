Guwahati: A team from the Central Guwahati Police District from Noonmati Police Station arrested one Rajesh Rai, alias John of Dimapur, in Nagaland after a raid on his rented accommodation at Yuva Nagar. The team was able to recover one factory-made.22 pistol, one magazine, and 21 live rounds of ammunition from his possession. Legal action has been initiated against him.

