Guwahati: Two drug peddlers arrested in Khanapara

Guwahati: A raid was conducted in the Garam Bazar locality in Khanapara under the jurisdiction of the Dispur Police Station by STF Assam on Friday afternoon, leading to the arrest of two persons, including a woman.

The raid led to the recovery of several items, including 68 plastic vials containing 87.5 grams of suspected heroin, two mobile phones, and Rs 3,700 in cash. The peddlers were identified as 20-year-old Ajoy Chungkrang of Dhakuakhana under Ghilamara Police Station in Lakhimpur and 28-year-old Bani Nath Manner of Umling under Nongpoh Police Station in the Ribhoi district of Meghalaya.

