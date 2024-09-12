Central Guwahati Police District Arrested Rapido Rider from Chandrapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Chandmari Police Station arrested a Rapido rider, named Ashan Choudhury, from Chandrapur, for snatching a mobile phone from a passerby at Railway Colony Bazaar, Bamuni Maidam.

Choudhury attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by the police at Jyotinagar. During a search, another mobile phone suspected to have been stolen was recovered from his possession. Legal action has been initiated.

