Central Guwahati Police District crackdown on snatchers in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of Central Guwahati Police District from Latashil Police Station arrested Birul Hussain of Islampur, for a chain snatching incident, leading to the capture the owner of New Geetanjali Jewellers named Jitendra Verma, who received the stolen gold chain.

Police seized various gold items made from snatched materials such as two pairs of gold bangles, one pair of gold earrings, two gold sheets and one gold ornament. The investigation revealed Hussain and along with accomplice Aman Gill of Islampur were involved in multiple thefts of snatching gold chains and mobile phones across the city. Legal action is underway, with further investigation.

