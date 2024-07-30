West Guwahati Police District arrest mobile thief in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from the Fatasil Ambari Police Station has arrested a 20-year-old youth named Rohan Das from Lal Ganesh on charges of stealing a mobile phone. The stolen OPPO mobile phone was recovered from Rohan Das, who had stolen it from a house near Lalganesh. The police are currently working to hand over the recovered mobile phone to its rightful owner.

Additionally, WGPD team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station successfully recovered seven mobile phones reported lost over the past three days. The recovered devices were promptly returned to their rightful owners.

