Central Guwahati Police District Recovered Stolen Goods in City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Fancy Bazaar Outpost (OP) of Pan Bazaar Police Station has made a significant breakthrough in a raid conducted near 4 No Railway Gate, the team uncovered a stash of suspected stolen items. The recovered items include - 23 LED light covers for city buses, 2 electronic weight scales (18.700 kg and 19.500 kg), 10 packets of baby infant wear, 28 pieces of mixed clothes, 138 baby shoes, 3 iron hammers, 1 hacksaw, 2 steel wrenches, 1 solar plate with battery, 1 digital weight machine, 1 GI iron patti (6.30 kg).

Samiul Hussain, a resident of Dhubri, was taken into custody in connection with the seized items. The authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the accused.

Meanwhile, a team from Basistha Police Station recovered a reported lost scooty (AS01BU8280) near Patarkuchi on Friday night. Following thorough verification, the vehicle was handed over to its rightful owner, bringing relief and gratitude.

