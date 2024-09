Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Chandmari Police Station recovered one reported stolen scooty (AS01EA9320) from Karnachal area. Due diligence is on to hand the scooty over to its legal owner.

Also Read: Assam: Stolen scooty recovered by East Guwahati Police District (sentinelassam.com)