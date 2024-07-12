Central Guwahati Police District Team Held Fake Doctor in City

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Central Guwahati Police District team from Bhangagarh Police Station arrested one quack named Nabin Kumar Mishra (45) of Bhabanipur, Bihar from the Devi Kamakhya Maa Medicos Pharmacy in ABC, Tarun Nagar on Thursday. The quack was practising as a medical professional with an MBBS and MD degree which later on turned out to be fake. Necessary legal action has been initiated against him.

