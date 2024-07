Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Central Guwahati Police District team from the Chandmari Police Station recovered one motorcycle, devoid of any number plate, reported stolen from Jalukbari, from a garage in the Rajgarh area. Due diligence is on to hand it over to the right owner.

