Centre Issues SOPs for Medical Care of Transgender Persons

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The petitioner-in-person, Swati Bidhan Baruah, has submitted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has recently issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for medical treatment of the transgender persons with a direction to the state governments to follow the said SOP.

The petitioner-in-person is granted a week's time to place the said SOP on record by way of filing an additional affidavit while supplying a copy of the said additional affidavit to the learned counsel appearing for the respondents.

Learned counsel for the respondents may file their response to the said additional affidavit on behalf of the respective respondents by the next date of hearing while indicating the steps taken by the State of Assam for implementation of the latest SOP issued by the Government of India.

The bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N. Unni Krishnan Nair, listed the matter again on January 7, 2025.

