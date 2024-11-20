CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicates advanced MRI services at Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre at GMCH

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today dedicated the MRI Machine at Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre (CN Centre) at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here this evening.

It may be noted that the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre of the super specialty service was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 9, 2022. This Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre provides, besides radiology, pathology, biochemistry, and microbiology, high-end treatment facilities in cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, neurology, and neurosurgery.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said, "We have dedicated new facilities for patients including an MRI machine, at GMCH. Our government is working towards modernizing public health infrastructure". He said that the MRI facility inaugurated, involving a financial outlay of Rs. 30 crore, has been embedded with a high-resolution 3T system and artificial intelligence. The Chief Minister moreover, has announced that the under-construction Mother and Child Hospital in GMCH will be inaugurated in January 2025 and the Pragjyotish Medical College, the second medical college in Guwahati will be also be made operational in the first part of 2025. Sarma said that the existing GMCH will be redesigned and reconstructed with a 100-year futuristic plan, and the construction activity will start next year, a press release said.

Also Read: Guwahati: Protests Erupt at Noonmati Refinery over Worker Layoffs

Also Watch: