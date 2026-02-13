Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) stages protest as part of nationwide bharat bandh

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Protesters affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) took to the streets of Guwahati on Wednesday as part of the nationwide Bharat Bandh observed on February 12.

Carrying red flags and raising slogans, the demonstrators voiced strong opposition to what they described as anti-worker labour codes and government policies. Holding banners and placards, they demanded the repeal of the new labour codes and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, particularly provisions relating to hit-and-run cases.

The protesters alleged that the new laws undermine workers’ rights and weaken social security protections. They also called for the protection of the Constitution and sought stronger safeguards for labourers across various sectors.

The Kamrup (Metro) District Committee of CITU organized the rally with support from several workers’ organizations. Demonstrators marched through the Basistha and Khanapara areas of the city, drawing the attention of commuters and local residents.

Union members stated that the strike formed part of a broader nationwide mobilization by central trade unions, pressing for the withdrawal of the labour codes and the implementation of comprehensive social security measures to safeguard workers’ interests.

