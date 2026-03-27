Centre Releases Additional Rs 1,000 Crore for National Highway Projects in Northeast India

Guwahati: The Government of India has released an additional Rs 1,000 crore to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for national highway projects in the Northeast, taking the total revised allocation for the region to Rs 7,224.09 crore for the financial year 2025-26.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued the order formalising the additional allocation on March 23, 2026.
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The released funds fall under the National Highways (Original-NE) category and are earmarked specifically for capital expenditure on road and bridge infrastructure across the northeastern region.
According to the ministry order, the expenditure is classified under several budget heads, including Capital Outlay on Roads and Bridges, the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North Eastern Area, and Works under Road Wing and State Public Works Departments.
The order specifies that funds can only be utilised for NH works formally entrusted to NHAI by the Ministry — ensuring that the allocation is directed exclusively towards sanctioned highway projects.
The additional infusion brings the total revised NHAI allocation for NE highway projects in FY 2025-26 to Rs 7,224.09 crore — a substantial commitment to the region's road connectivity agenda.
National highway development in the Northeast has been a priority for the Central government in recent years, given the region's strategic importance and the longstanding connectivity gaps that have historically limited economic growth and access to remote areas.