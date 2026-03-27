Centre Releases Additional Rs 1,000 Crore for National Highway Projects in Northeast India

The released funds fall under the National Highways (Original-NE) category and are earmarked specifically for capital expenditure on road and bridge infrastructure across the northeastern region.

According to the ministry order, the expenditure is classified under several budget heads, including Capital Outlay on Roads and Bridges, the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North Eastern Area, and Works under Road Wing and State Public Works Departments.

The order specifies that funds can only be utilised for NH works formally entrusted to NHAI by the Ministry — ensuring that the allocation is directed exclusively towards sanctioned highway projects.