BOKAKHAT: Two injured in separate road accidents on National Highway-715

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Two persons were injured in two separate road accidents that occurred on Friday morning on National Highway 715 (formerly NH-37) under the jurisdiction of Dergaon police station.

The first accident took place at around 7:10 am at a U-turn in front of a petrol pump. A super bus named ‘Ortive’ bearing registration number AS25EC5126, travelling from Guwahati towards Jorhat–Amguri, hit a scooter (AS06AL3258) ridden by Suren (Tilak) Gogoi, Secretary of the Badulipar Village Defence Party, who was waiting to cross the road.

According to eyewitnesses, a truck moving in the same direction suddenly swerved to the middle of the road to avoid hitting two goats on the highway. As a result, the bus coming behind it lost control and entered the opposite lane through the U-turn, striking the scooter rider who was standing at the roadside. Although Gogoi was thrown off the scooter, he avoided serious injuries as he was wearing a helmet and shoes. He was taken to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for treatment.

It is reported that despite the presence of a speed breaker near the U-turn, both the truck and the bus failed to slow down, which led to the accident. Local residents also expressed concern that illegally parked trucks and vehicles along the highway created risks of major accidents in the area.

Also Read: One killed, two injured in separate road accidents in Bokakhat