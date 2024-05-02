CEO Anurag Goel takes stock of poll preparedness in Kamrup district

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, Chief Electoral Officer, Assam Anurag Goel visited Kamrup election district, which falls under Gauhati and Barpeta Lok Sabha constituencies, today to review poll preparedness in the district.

In a meeting convened at the conference hall of the integrated DC Office in Kamrup, CEO Goel discussed and reviewed key election management aspects with Kamrup District Commissioner and District Election Officer Keerthi Jalli, Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan, Chief Executive Officer Zila Parishad Orpah Baglary, District Development Commissioner Susanta Kumar Dutta, Additional District Commissioner (Election) Kamal Baruah, and other officers responsible for different election cells.

During the meeting, Goel emphasised vigilance, proactive handling of complaints, and precautionary measures if, in the event, there is a delay in the closing of polls at any polling station. Issues such as strong room management, webcasting, GPS systems, and EVM management were also discussed to ensure smooth operations for the upcoming poll on May 7, 2024. Later, Goel inspected the strong room and EVM commissioning arrangements, as well as the distribution counters for poll day.

After the review meeting, Goel unveiled voter awareness videos and launched a website called “Polling station at your fingertips,” aimed at improving voter convenience and participation as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative of Kamrup Election District. The website provides step-by-step guidance for voters to find their polling station with details of distance, approximate time to reach, weather conditions, and an advance view of the polling station through uploaded videos.

The CEO applauded the pioneering initiative taken by the Kamrup Election District to provide a trial voting experience using virtual reality technology.

The meeting was also attended by Additional District Commissioners Nitya Binod Warie, Chandana Baruah, and Election Officer Manas Jyoti Bora, a press release said.

