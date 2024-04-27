Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter awareness initiatives under SVEEP in Nalbari

Nalbari: On the eve of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Nalbari District Administration has been taking various innovative steps to create awareness under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) in particular to close the gap of nearly 2 percent in voting by males and females.

After the highly successful SVEEP initiative, in another innovative move, students of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari stepped forward in a unique way to advocate for participation of each and every citizen of India in the greatest democratic process by exercising their constitutional right i.e. Right to Vote with the creation of a beautiful reel in Sanskrit urging voters to vote.

In a concerted effort to promote voter awareness and public engagement, the young and enthusiastic students of the University in collaboration with SVEEP Nalbari under the supervision of District Election Officer, Nalbari, have released a video in Sanskrit pleading all to come out and cast their valuable vote on the poll day and be a part of the largest electoral process in the world.

The administration has been organizing various activities and initiatives to spread awareness about the electoral process, voter registration etc. Through workshops, seminars, and social media campaigns, they are reaching out to citizens across diverse demographies, urging them to make their voices heard through the ballot box.

Another initiative, especially for young voters has been reels by various young sportspersons of voting age including players. For PWD voters (deaf and dumb) a special attractive reel has been made in Sign language.

With many such moves, district administration is rallying the citizens of Nalbari across demographies to exercise their voting rights on the election day.

Also Read: Assam: Voting peaceful in Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency

Also Watch: