CEO Assam issues show-cause notice to BJP on alleged MCC violation

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, issued a notice to the BJP, Assam, to show cause in writing as to why appropriate action for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) should not be taken against the party. The CEO asked the party to respond to the notice within 72 hours, i.e., before 10 a.m. on April 18, 2024.

The CEO received a complaint from the secretary, CPI (Marxist), Assam State Committee, about an MCC violation by the BJP, Assam, regarding the alleged distribution of application forms (enclosed) in the name of conducting a socio-economic survey with a promise to expand eligible families under Orunodoi.

“While generic and general electoral promises are in the realm of possibility, specific surveys, form distribution, and data collection make the design transactional and are in the nature of inducement of the electors, which is a prohibited activity under various statutory provisions and the Model Code of Conduct. Whereas, on the basis of a prima facie scrutiny, it appears that these forms bearing the symbol and photographs of star campaigners of your party are violative of the Model Code of Conduct guidelines,” the notice said.

The notice added that in the event of no response from the party within April 8 (before 10 a.m.), it would presume that the party has nothing to say in this matter, and this office would take necessary action in the matter without making any further reference to the party.

